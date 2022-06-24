Trooper on leave after DWI arrest in Atlanta

A Louisiana State Trooper assigned to Troop D is now on administrative leave after he was arrested for DWI in Atlanta.

Aubin Young, 34, has been a trooper since 2017 and currently is assigned to patrol in Troop D in Lake Charles. He's now on administrative leave pending an investigation.

That action follows his arrest on Thursday by the Atlanta Police Department.

According to reports from the Atlanta Police Department, the incident occurred when an officer observed Young traveling in the wrong direction on a city street. Upon conducting a traffic stop and coming into contact with Young, the Officer suspected impairment and completed a series of standardized field sobriety tests.

Young was placed under arrest for DWI and later transported to the City of Atlanta Jail.