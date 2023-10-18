Tragic head-on collision claims the life of Gueydon man in Calcasieu Parish

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on LA Hwy 14 just east of Harrington Road in Calcasieu Parish on October 17, shortly after 2:00 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Robert Allen Elliott of Gueydon.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Dodge pickup truck, driven by Elliott, was traveling west on LA 14 while the driver of a 2005 Peterbilt grain hauler 18-wheeler was traveling east on LA 14. The driver of the Dodge crossed the center line into the eastbound lane of travel. In an attempt to avoid a crash, the driver of the 18-wheeler took evasive actions by steering into the westbound lane of travel. As the 18-wheeler moved into the westbound lane of travel, Elliott steered the Dodge back into the westbound lane of travel and struck the 18-wheeler head-on.

Despite being properly restrained, Elliott sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and not injured.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Elliott and the driver of the 18-wheeler and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.