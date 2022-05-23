Toddler and adult shot after fight

Lake Charles Police have arrested a local woman after she allegedly shot at a vehicle that had seven people in it, wounding two.

Haiti Jones, 21, was booked with six counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to property, five counts of Aggravated Assault with a firearm and two counts of Aggravated 2nd degree Battery. The injured, a two-year-old and an adult, were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Walters Street at about 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators learned that a group of people had met at a local park for a fight. After the tight was over, Jones allegedly followed the vehicle with seven people in it - including the two-year-old and a seven-month-old baby - to Walters Street where she allegedly fired six rounds into their vehicle.

Following the shooting, the suspect vehicle then left the Walters Street location, and was later located by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at Hwy 14 and 10th Street in Lake Charles.

Jones remains in jail with bond set at $400,000.

The Lead Investigator is Sgt. Det. Ben Randolph, with Assisting Investigators Sgts. Dets. Joe Savoie and J. Atkinson.