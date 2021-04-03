Three shot near Lake Charles mall Friday

Lake Charles Police are investigating a shooting that took place near Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles Friday night.

According to spokesperson Sgt. Shaun Touchet, officers were called to the 400 block of West Prien Lake Road Friday night around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, officers learned that three victims had been shot. The three victims were then transported to local medical facilities.

The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

