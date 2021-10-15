Texas woman struck and killed by vehicle in Calcasieu Parish

A Texas woman is dead following a Friday morning crash in Calcasieu Parish.

State Police say that on Friday, October 15, 2021, shortly before 6:00 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 171 just north of Lake Charles.

The crash, they say, claimed the life of 38-year-old Jodie K. Laughlin of Universal City, Texas.

An investigation revealed Laughlin was walking in the northbound lanes of travel on U.S. 171 when she was struck by a northbound vehicles. Laughlin was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle, they say, was properly restrained and not injured.

Impairment on the part of Laughlin is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The driver of the vehicle submitted a breath sample and showed no signs of impairment at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

