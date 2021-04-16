Teen killed in Thursday night shooting at apartment complex in Lake Charles

A 16-year-old is dead following a shooting Thursday in Lake Charles.

Police say that on Thursday, April 15th, 2021, officers were called out at around 6:454 pm in reference to a shooting at the LeJolliet Apartments on 5th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a 16 year-old victim. Police say the teen had been shot and succumbed to their injuries.

Anyone with information or that captured surveillance pertaining to this offense is encouraged to contact the Lake Charles Police Department

This investigation ongoing and arrests are expected soon, they say.

This is the 4th homicide the Lake Charles Police Department has investigated in 2021.

