Sulphur woman found guilty of murder

Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 3:11 PM, Sep 12, 2022
A Sulphur woman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of her boyfriend.

Kerri Monic, 33, was accused in the 2021 slaying of her boyfriend during an argument. William Clark was 43 when he died. To read the story about the shooting, click here.

Sentencing was set for November 4. Monic faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Assistant District Attorneys Taylor Alexander and Charles Robinson prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office

