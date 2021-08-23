Sulphur motorcyclist dies following Lake Charles crash

A Sulphur motorcyclist died Friday following a crash involving another vehicle in Lake Charles.

Police say the crash happened August 20 at 11:54 pm at the intersection of Ryan Street and Belden Street.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 37-year-old Frank Nelson Jr., was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police say an investigation revealed Nelson was traveling northbound on Ryan Street when, at the intersection, he struck another vehicle traveling eastbound on Belden Street.

Standard toxicology tests are pending.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

