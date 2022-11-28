Sulphur man booked in connection with injured 17-month-old

A Sulphur man has been booked in connection with the injury of a 17-month-old child.

Logan Gauthier, 25, was booked with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

On November 14, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were called to a local hospital after the child was found to have a brain bleed. The child later was transported to another hospital, where the child was diagnosed with a skull fracture.

During the investigation detectives spoke with Logan R. Gauthier, 25, Sulphur. Gauthier initially gave detectives conflicting stories on how the child sustained the injuries. He later allegedly told detectives he was responsible for causing the injuries.

On November 21, a warrant was issued for Gauthier’s arrest. He later turned himself in and was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

CPSO Detective Kara Adams is the lead investigator on this case.