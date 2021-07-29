Sulphur man arrested for contractor fraud

A Sulphur man has been arrested, accused of contractor fraud.

Calcasieu Parish deputies say that on April 16, detectives received a complaint on 27-year-old Jeffery S. McDowell, Jr., of Sulphur in reference to contractor fraud.

During the investigation, CPSO says the victim told detectives she hired McDowell with Absolute Roofing & Remodeling to perform construction work at her residence. The victim said that in February she paid McDowell half the money up front to begin work. Prior to completing the job McDowell allegedly contacted the victim and requested the remaining balance be paid. McDowell, they say, cashed the check for the remaining balance from the victim, but did not return to complete the job.

CPSO states that further investigation revealed McDowell did not have a valid contractor’s license.

On June 10 detectives obtained a warrant for McDowell’s arrest. He was located in Texas and on July 21 he was extradited and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with the following:

Residential contractor fraud $5,000 - $25,000

Failure to possess the required license for home improvements and residential construction

Exploitation of the infirmed (due to the victim’s age).

He was released later the same day on a $55,000 bond.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office says they are working together to fight contractor fraud. They ask that those who believe they have been a victim of contractor fraud or are unsure whether an actual crime has been committed, call the Contractor Fraud Response Team at 337-437-3405.

