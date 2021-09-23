Sulphur High student accused of terrorizing after alleged threat

Deputies in Calcasieu Parish say a student at Sulphur High School was arrested, accused of terrorizing.

CPSO says that Wednesday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. the sheriff's office was notified in reference to a possible threat from a student that attends Sulphur High School.

During the initial investigation detectives were told that a 15-year-old told another student not to go to school the following day. Detectives say they were further advised that the boy said he had an “item” to bring to school.

When questioned on what the “item” was detectives were advised the boy allegedly made a gun signal with his hands.

Detectives located the boy at his home and after speaking with him, CPSO says he was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing.

