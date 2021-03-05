Sulphur High School student arrested for alleged threat

A Sulphur High School student has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up the high school.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office School Resource Officers were notified around 2:30 pm Thursday in reference to a possible threat from a student that attends Sulphur High School, according to a spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

During the initial investigation detectives learned the 17-year-old boy threatened to shoot up the school.

The student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.

CPSO Safe School Officers Joe Mulligan and Sgt. Joe Tartaglia and CPSO Detective Greg Jordan are the lead investigators on the case.

