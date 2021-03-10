Sulphur daycare worker fired then arrested, accused of scratching 3-year-old

A Sulphur daycare employee was arrested this week accused of scratching a 3-year-old child that was in her care.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says that they were notified of a complaint on March 3, 2021 about a local daycare employee identified as 48-year-old Annette Scott of Sulphur.

During the investigation detectives were advised that when the mother picked up the 3 year old from daycare, the child had several scratches on her face. Scott had been terminated prior to the mother's arrival at the daycare.

On March 8, 2021 detectives questioned Scott about the scratches on the child, at which time she allegedly confirmed she scratched the child on the cheek. Scott told detectives she was trying to make the child stay still for nap time. After realizing she left marks on the child, Scott says she left the daycare.

Scott was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

She was released the following day on a $50,000 bond.

