Storm Roundup: Calcasieu Parish

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is holding a briefing on the significant rain event that hit the parish yesterday.

To a parish still recovering from two hurricanes and an ice storm, yesterday's floods were especially unwelcome.

You can watch the presser here.

Andy Patrick with the National Weather Service says that most of the parish got around 5 to 10 inches, but between the airport and McNeese the amount was closer to 16 to 18 inches.

Bryan Beam, parish administrator, said a record was set. It was the third-highest rainfall recorded since the 1800s, he said. Officials estimated that between 300 and 600 people were rescued from rising waters yesterday.

The huge amount of water dumped on the parish over the course of just a few hours was complicated by the amount of hurricane debris that remains in the area, Beam says.

"There's no question debris from the hurricanes, especially Laura, is significant. It will take a long time" to clear it out, Beam said. "It's hard for people to understand the magnitude of the job. It will probably take multiple years, certainly more than a year, to clean out laterals of debris from the storms. It definitely creates bigger problems, but there's a very good reason. You get this many disaster events back to back, there's no human way to fix that problem, which is bigger than anything we've ever seen.

We're very aware of that problem."

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said he had help from the National Guard, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and other agencies yesterday to help get people out of rising water. It's hard to see the parish hit, yet again, with a disaster, he said.

"I really wish i knew what to say to our citizens right now, because they've been through so much in the past year. Just hang in there. We're going to pick up the pieces and we're going to move on. It's going to be tough, but we're going to make it," he said.

Patrick, with the NWS, said flooding was inevitable yesterday.

"When you have that amount of rainfall in a very short period of time - this was generally within a 6 hour time frame - you will see flooding," he said.

And it's not over. Patrick said more rain is expected today - although it is hoped that a disturbance will push it farther northeast. Another disturbance is expected at daybreak, followed by another 12 hours later, he said. Another 4 to 6 inches is expected through Thursday, he said.

"One thing to keep in mind. There's going to be a relatively small area that will have a lot more than that; could be double," he said. "We just don't know where these heavy rain bands are going to set up. But we do think the chance for more organized, excessive rain will lessen as we head into Thursday and Friday."

As of now, the only shelter in operation is at Trinity Baptist Church. The sheriff said that about 120 people are still there, and praised the church for being willing to open their doors to take in anyone who needed shelter. If you need help and you're in danger, call 911, officials say. If you need help that's not an emergency, call 211.

Residents are also asking residents to self-report damage here. This will help officials get numbers of those who are flooded, and use that to get help from state and federal governments.