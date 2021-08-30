Still in recovery, Lake Charles collecting donations for southeast Louisiana

Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish are still recovering from last year's hurricanes, but today residents are working to help survivors of Ida.

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana is accepting donations of new and unused goods at 815 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, from 9 am to 4 pm on Monday through Thursday and 9 am to 2 pm on Fridays.

An online donation tracking form for hurricane goods has been activated on United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s website. At this time, no second-hand clothing, bedding or toys will be accepted. Items will be routinely taken to the Houma and Thibodaux areas in Terrebonne Parish due to the widespread devastation already seen.

“The need in Houma and Thibodaux is great and will far exceed what that United Way can assist with so we have chosen to focus our efforts there immediately,” explains Denise Durel, President and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana. “We are in contact with all of our United Way partners as they were when we needed help last year. We are ready to give back to those that helped us.”

The Disaster Relief Fund at United Way of Southwest Louisiana was activated prior to Hurricane Laura and continues to be a source of assistance. Donations can be given online at unitedwayswla.org/donate, by texting “disasterfund” to 41444 or mail at 815 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, La 70601.

“Our team is already heading that way with Ward 3 Marshal Nate Keller this week to provide meals and is hoping to bring a trailer with donated supplies,” says Durel. “We know from experience how and when to assist and we are ready.”

Donations United Way of Southwest Louisiana is hoping to provide this week include bottled water, heavy duty trash bags, shovels, rakes, buckets, cleaning supplies and tools for ripping out sheetrock.

To support United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s efforts by volunteering, register online at unitedwayswla.org/volunteer or text “volunteerswla” to 41444.