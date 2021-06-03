State Police investigating shooting involving Vinton police officer

Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning involving a Vinton police officer.

LSP Bureau of Investigations was requested shortly before 3:30 a.m. to investigating the incident, which occurred as the VPD officer responded to a disturbance between two motorists parked on the shoulder of the I-10 Westbound entrance ramp from LA 108. Upon the officer's arrival, State Police say one of the motorists, later identified as 54-year-old Annette Odegar of Orange, Texas, exited her vehicle and pointed a firearm at the officer.

During the confrontation, State Police say the officer discharged his weapon, striking Odegar.

Odegar was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

LSP is the lead investigating agency for the shooting, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Forensic Investigative Unit responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation. The initial altercation between the motorists is being investigated by the Vinton Police Department.

The investigation is active, and information will be released as the investigation continues, LSP says.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel