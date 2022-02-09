Watch
State Police investigating LCPD officer-involved shooting

Posted at 9:24 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 10:24:49-05

Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles.

Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lake Charles Police Department to investigate a shooting involving one of their officers.

The subject was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No one else was injured during this incident.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensics Investigative Unit is processing the scene for evidence.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available, troopers say.

