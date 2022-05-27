State Park in Calcasieu Parish reopens following for first time since Hurricane Laura

A new and improved Sam Houston Jones State Park is set to re-open to the public for the first time since Hurricane Laura.

The phased re-opening begins Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, with the opening of day-use visitation, according to the Office of State Parks.

“It’s been a long road since Hurricane Laura, but the re-opening of Sam Houston Jones State Park shows the resilience of not just the people of southwest Louisiana, but of all people in our state,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Our crews have done a tremendous amount of work to get the park ready for this phased re-opening, from clearing thousands of trees to rebuilding park structures, systems, and cabins. We wanted to ensure when this state park was ready for visitors, it was in the best possible condition. Nobody has wanted this park re-opened more than I have. It’s not just an attraction for visitors, it’s a place people in the Lake Charles area use regularly.”

Since the days following Hurricane Laura’s landfall, crews worked to remove debris and construct new additions at the park. Some of the upgrades made at Sam Houston Jones State Park include a 31-site campground with new RV campsites, complete with full sewer and 50-amp electric hookups; 10 new, luxury cabins with granite countertops and screened-in porches, complete with outdoor fireplaces; new trailhead restroom; new 500-foot boardwalk along the Calcasieu River; and four new tent campsites.

The full re-opening schedule is as follows:

Monday, May 30, 2022 – Opening of day use visitation

Monday, June 20, 2022 – Begin accepting reservations for overnight facilities

Friday, July 1, 2022 – Overnight facilities open

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Grand reopening/ribbon cutting

Sam Houston Jones State Park is located in Calcasieu Parish, north of Lake Charles. For more information about Louisiana State Parks, go to LaStateParks.com

