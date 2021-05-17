State Offices in Calcasieu Parish closed Tuesday due to flooding

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices in Calcasieu Parish will be closed Tuesday, May 18, due to extreme flooding.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary.

Officials say they are continuing to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

TIMEKEEPERS : This is an office closure and should be coded as such. All employees in the affected parishes, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19, should use the Office Closure code (LSOC). Employees with further questions should seek guidance from their supervisors.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.

