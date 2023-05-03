Watch Now
NewsCalcasieu Parish

Actions

St. Huckleberry Animal Fund donation event to feed over 1,000 cats in one day

Stray Cat
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A stray cat pauses to drink from the base of a potted plant on a residential street in Omaha's Dundee District on Oct. 16, 2022.
Stray Cat
CATFOODMAP.JPG
Posted at 4:24 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 17:59:03-04

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Free cat food will be distributed to 1,000 people at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Thursday.

The St. Huckleberry Animal Fund - Wellness Pet Company will host the free cat food giveaway event in hopes of far-reaching in scope for national animal welfare.

Lori Dover, President and Founder of St. Huckleberry Animal Fund, is an advocate for the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act (ACE), a bipartisan piece of legislation co-sponsored by four senators. One of these senators is Senator John Kennedy who will be in attendance to the event, according to organizers.

The event will be held on May 4, 2023, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

For more information on St. Huckleberry Animal Fund click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.