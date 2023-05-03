St. Huckleberry Animal Fund donation event to feed over 1,000 cats in one day

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Free cat food will be distributed to 1,000 people at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Thursday.

The St. Huckleberry Animal Fund - Wellness Pet Company will host the free cat food giveaway event in hopes of far-reaching in scope for national animal welfare.

Lori Dover, President and Founder of St. Huckleberry Animal Fund, is an advocate for the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act (ACE), a bipartisan piece of legislation co-sponsored by four senators. One of these senators is Senator John Kennedy who will be in attendance to the event, according to organizers.

The event will be held on May 4, 2023, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

For more information on St. Huckleberry Animal Fund click here.

