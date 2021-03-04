SOWELA to offer construction training course

SOWELA Technical Community College will offer a two-week Introduction to Construction class starting Monday, March 15, at its Main Campus in Lake Charles.

The curriculum, according to SOWELA, will include the National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) Core and OSHA 10.

A $50 course fee is required but the college says students will receive a $750 stipend for successful completion of all assignments and testing at the end of the course.

The entry-level construction skills course will cover safety principles; construction math principles and application; introduction to hand and power tools; how to read and understand construction drawings; introduction to rigging slings, hoists, hitches and other hardware; procedures and techniques for proper material handling; and basic communication and employability skills.

Classes will be held Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. during both weeks.

Students who complete all modules of the class receive OSHA 10 and NCCER certifications, as well as a certificate of completion from SOWELA.

SOWELA says registration is open on a first-come, first-serve basis. A limited number of training seats are available.

For more information or to apply, visit www.sowela.edu/construction or call (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu .

