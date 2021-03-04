Menu

Watch
NewsCalcasieu Parish

Actions

SOWELA to offer construction training course

items.[0].image.alt
SOWELA
SOWELA main campus
SOWELA Main Campus.JPG
Posted at 11:43 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 12:43:03-05

SOWELA Technical Community College will offer a two-week Introduction to Construction class starting Monday, March 15, at its Main Campus in Lake Charles.

The curriculum, according to SOWELA, will include the National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) Core and OSHA 10.

A $50 course fee is required but the college says students will receive a $750 stipend for successful completion of all assignments and testing at the end of the course.

The entry-level construction skills course will cover safety principles; construction math principles and application; introduction to hand and power tools; how to read and understand construction drawings; introduction to rigging slings, hoists, hitches and other hardware; procedures and techniques for proper material handling; and basic communication and employability skills.

Classes will be held Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. during both weeks.

Students who complete all modules of the class receive OSHA 10 and NCCER certifications, as well as a certificate of completion from SOWELA.

SOWELA says registration is open on a first-come, first-serve basis. A limited number of training seats are available.

For more information or to apply, visit www.sowela.edu/construction or call (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.