SOWELA offering culinary fundamentals, pipeline technician course in 2022

Starting in January 2022, SOWELA Technical Community College’s Office of Workforce Solutions will offer training courses in Culinary Fundamentals and Pipeline Technician Training.

SOWELA says registration for the two short-term training opportunities is now open.

Scholarships are also available for those that qualify for both training programs, they say. Registration is open on a first come, first-serve basis.

Culinary Fundamentals is a new three-week program that prepares students to enter the hospitality industry as entry-level cooks. After successful completion of the course, students earn two nationally recognized certifications, including the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute’s (AHLEI) Certified Kitchen Cook and the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe Manager Certification.

The culinary class starts Monday, January 10, 2022, and meets Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost of the program is $650. For more information or to enroll, visit www.sowela.edu/culinary-fundamentals.

A 10-week Pipeline Technician training course begins Monday, January 24, 2022. Students receive an overview of the mechanical equipment used in the pipeline industry, as well as test overfill protection devices, startup of a liquid pipeline, shutdown of a liquid pipeline, and rectifier installation. Students that successfully complete the class will receive a Pipeline Technician Certification of Completion. This program is part of the TC Energy Pipeline Academy at SOWELA.

The pipeline training class meets Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost of the program is $2,500. For more information or to enroll, visit www.sowela.edu/technician.

SOWELA says that all classes will meet at their Main Campus at 3820 Sen. J. Bennett Johnston Ave. in Lake Charles.

Call (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu to enroll or learn more.

