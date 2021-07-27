SOWELA continues tuition and fee freeze

For the sixth straight year, SOWELA will leave tuition and fees steady for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year to give a break to students who are still financially challenged from the COVID crisis and hurricanes.

All SOWELA students will pay the same tuition cost and fees as they did in the prior 2020-2021 school year.

The tuition freeze is part of LCTCS’s focus on tuition affordability, access to academic and workforce training, and workforce development. The decision was made in a unanimous vote at the last LCTCS board meeting. This is the sixth straight year of tuition freezes within LCTCS.

“Keeping our tuition rate at the same level for the sixth straight year reinforces SOWELA’s student focused mission,” said SOWELA Chancellor Dr. Neil Aspinwall. “With the natural disasters that have plagued the Southwest Louisiana region in the past 12 months, the ability to keep our costs consistent and affordable greatly enhances the opportunity for our students to continue their training and complete their programs of study.”

SOWELA accepts TOPS Awards, including the TOPS Opportunity, Performance, and Honors Award and TOPS Tech scholarships for Louisiana students interested in pursuing a degree in any of SOWELA’s technical programs.

Currently, the TOPS Tech Award is offered to qualified high school graduates with an ACT score of 17 or above and a minimum 2.5 GPA. TOPS Tech provides up to two years of skill or occupational training to be pursued at an accredited Louisiana postsecondary institution that offers a vocational or technical education certificate or diploma.

TOPS Tech Awards are available at all three SOWELA campuses in Lake Charles, Jennings and Oakdale.

SOWELA is an open admissions college with no minimum GPA or ACT score required for admission.

SOWELA is currently offering online, hybrid and in-person options dependent on course availability and requirements since the Spring 2021 semester. SOWELA’s main campus is in Lake Charles with satellite campuses in Jennings, Oakdale and Leesville at the soon-to-be-acquired Lamar Salter campus.

SOWELA offers more than 30 technical and academic programs including Aviation Maintenance Technology, Industrial Electrical Technology, Welding, Vehicle Maintenance Technology, Forest Technology, Sterile Processing and Practical Nursing (LPN).