SOWELA campaign raising funds for new campus facility

Southwest Louisiana Technical Community College has launched a campaign to raise funds for a new "state-of-the-art" culinary, gaming and hospitality building at its Lake Charles campus.

The "Hope for Hospitality" campaign is hoping to take in $10.8 million dollars in donations and gifts for the project which broke ground in October 2019.

The campaign will include naming rights for the entire facility as well as several training labs within the building, such as a baking and pastry lab, the campus' first-ever gaming lab and more.

The college says that the 28,000 square-foot building, once completed, will provide hands-on education and training for students seeking jobs and careers in Louisiana's hospitality industry.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

SOWELA says it has already received one donation of $50,000 for the new building.

"With the growth of the culinary, gaming, and hospitality industry in SW Louisiana, this new facility will provide the means for SOWELA to create a skilled workforce to fill the many hospitality-related jobs available in our region," said SOWELA Chancellor Dr. Neil Aspinwall. "SOWELA has been in the workforce development business for over 83 years so this new facility is just another way for the College to further partner with business and industry to ensure the continued success and growth of our regional economy."

The primary fields of study for the facility will be culinary arts, business administration and information systems technology with custom training opportunities also available, the college says.

For more information on SOWELA's ongoing "Hope for Hospitality" campaign, visit www.sowela.edu/hope or email Kelly.Pepper@sowela.edu or call 337-421-6903.

