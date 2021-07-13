SOWELA adds four new planes to aviation maintenance program

Southwest Louisiana Technical Community College has added four new planes to its fleet of 13 thanks to an anonymous donation of more than $600,000.

The planes will become part of the college's Aviation Maintenance Technology program which provides hands-on learning and aircraft maintenance training to students.

An anonymous donation of $635,000 was used to purchase the Cessna Citation, Cessna 337, Cessna Skycatcher and Piper Arrow which will be housed at a hanger on SOWELA's campus adjacent to Chennault International Airport.

34 students are currently enrolled in the aviation maintenance program which was started in 1968.

SOWELA’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program is a federally regulated Aviation Training School, certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and is an accredited program of the Association of Technology, Management and Applied Engineering (ATMAE).

The college says that once training is accomplished, students are then authorized to test for FAA Airframe and Powerplant certification.

“The acquisition of these four new planes allows us to prepare our students on different types of aircraft on avionics equipment, and it also gives us the opportunity to introduce students to different types of aircraft,” said Dr. William Mayo, Dean of the School of Transportation and Applied Technology.

SOWELA’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2021 semester.

Those interested in learning more can visit www.sowela.edu/aviation-maintenance-technology . Those interested in submitting an application may apply online by visiting www.sowela.edu/apply .

Anyone needing additional assistance can contact onestop@sowela.edu for more information.

SOWELA awards a Technical Diploma to all students who complete the aviation maintenance training (66 credit hours). Students receive an Associates of Applied Science Degree upon completion of the aviation maintenance training (66 credit hours) and general studies courses (15 credit hours) totaling 81 credit hours.

