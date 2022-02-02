Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating French Settlement man

LIVINGSTON, La. – Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the French Settlement Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for 74-year-old Harry Brignac.

He was discovered missing Monday, January 31, 2022, around 4:00 p.m. from his residence located at 15440 Highway 16 in French Settlement. Brignac is believed to be traveling in a white 2009 GMC truck bearing Louisiana license plate AR 5739 (Army Retired). His truck was last seen Monday afternoon in the Vinton area in Calcasieu Parish.

Brignac is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 6’4” tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He is possibly wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

New information received confirms Brignac suffers from a medical condition that requires daily medication and his medication was located at his residence. Police say without his medication, he is believed to be in imminent danger.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Harry Brignac should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241, Extension 1 or by calling 911. All questions should be directed to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel