Sheriff: Jury duty scam making the rounds again

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning area residents of a scam that has once again surfaced.

Victims report receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to failure to report for a jury summons.

The caller, who uses the name of a current or former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, advises the victim they need to pay the fee or someone from CPSO will be at their home to arrest them.

This a scam, the sheriff says.

The majority of the time a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials; however, in some circumstances a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant but under no circumstance will that officer ever ask for money or any form of payment.

That's true for other parishes, too. Government agencies will not call you on the phone to demand money.

Here are some tips to avoid scams, from the Federal Trade Commission.