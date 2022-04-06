Seat belt checkpoint scheduled for Friday in Calcasieu Parish

A sobriety and seat belt checkpoint is scheduled for Friday in Calcasieu Parish.

Louisiana State Police say the checkpoint will be an effort to combat impaired driving in the area.

From 6:00 pm until 12:00 am at an undisclosed location in Calcasieu Parish, troopers will be checking vehicles for unrestrained motorists and occupants.

The goal of Friday's checkpoint is to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities caused by not wearing a seat belt, troopers say.

Motorists are encouraged to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

