Scotts and MLB rebuild softball field hit by hurricanes

Last fall, Laura and Delta took apart the College Oak Softball Complex in Lake Charles.

Yesterday, the community celebrated its being put back together.

Scotts and Major League Baseball teamed up to restore the field to honor Softball Gold Medalist and Lake Charles product Jennie Finch.

Yesterday, Scotts , MLB and longtime partner Finch celebrated the completion of the College Oak Softball Complex with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony.

Later this summer the brands will refurbish four additional fields across the nation, a spokesperson said.

For the past six years, Scotts and MLB have partnered on the Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program, which grants ballfield renovations to four underserved communities and youth organizations each summer.

“Scotts and MLB have gone above and beyond to support my community after this past year’s hurricanes devastated our girls’ softball fields,” said Finch. “I’m very thankful to see our hometown field in Lake Charles, LA back and even better than before last year’s storms. And I’m so excited to see the young players take to the field to enjoy the game we love.”

Here's a photo from KPLC of what the field looked like after the hurricanes:

And here's a picture from yesterday's ribbon cutting: