SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns of fake Publishers Clearinghouse calls

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning area residents of a scam that has recently surfaced.

Victims report receiving a phone call from a suspect who claims to be with Publishers Clearing House. They advise the victim they have won a new car, but need to pay the taxes on the car and instruct the victim to purchase gift cards to make the payment.

The suspect’s number displays as a call coming from Jamaica. THIS IS A SCAM!

Sheriff Mancuso wants to remind residents of a few tips to use to avoid becoming a victim of a scam:

· Resist the pressure to make an immediate decision. Fraudsters create a sense of urgency to get you to act quickly

· Verify the information before sending any money

· Never send money based on a request made over the phone or in an e-mail.

No government agency, and no reputable business, will ever ask you to pay any bills, fees or taxes using gift cards.

Publishers Clearing House has an entire page on their website about scams using their company's name. To see that page, click here.

If anyone believes they may have been victimized by these scammers, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.