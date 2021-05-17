Watch
Road closures in Calcasieu Parish for railroad construction

Posted at 5:55 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 18:55:47-04

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced road closures for North Goodman and Bunker Roads this week for railroad crossing reconstruction.

According to a release from CPPJ, North Goodman Road will be closed from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday at its intersection with Hwy 90 for reconstruction of the Union Pacific railroad crossing.

Also, Bunker Road will be closed on Thursday from 5 - 11:59 p.m. for the reconstruction of its railroad crossing near Hwy 90.

