Road closures in Calcasieu Parish for railroad construction

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced road closures for North Goodman and Bunker Roads this week for railroad crossing reconstruction.

According to a release from CPPJ, North Goodman Road will be closed from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday at its intersection with Hwy 90 for reconstruction of the Union Pacific railroad crossing.

Also, Bunker Road will be closed on Thursday from 5 - 11:59 p.m. for the reconstruction of its railroad crossing near Hwy 90.

