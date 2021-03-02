Retired K-9 Bobby passes away

Retired K9 Bobby was laid to rest today by the Lake Charles Police Department.

K9 Bobby served the citizens of Lake Charles with his handler, Cpl. Jacob Pearson, for five years.

Bobby was directly responsible for more than 70 criminal apprehensions, and also was certified in narcotics detection and patrol procedures through the National Police Canine Association.

After his retirement in June 2020, K9 Bobby lived with his handler and handler’s family at their home. K9 Bobby loved to work and shared an extremely close bond with his family.

The Lake Charles Police Department would like to thank Johnson’s Funeral Home for their gracious assistance during this trying day for our Law Enforcement Community.

