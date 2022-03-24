REPORT: Teen arrested in fatal drive-by shooting of six-year-old

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old, KPLC reports.

Draya Michelle Guillory died this week while watching television at her house.

Elijah Paul Carter, 18, was arrested in the 500 block of Shattuck Street just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, KPLC reports.

Carter faces one count of second-degree murder. Bond was set at $2.5 million.

The American Press reports that the drive by happened late Sunday. To read their story click here.