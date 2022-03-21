REPORT: Six-year-old dies in Lake Charles drive-by

A six-year-old girl has died in a drive-by shooting, the Lake Charles newspaper is reporting.

The American Press reports that the drive by happened late Sunday. To read their story click here.

The Lake Charles Police Department is requesting that anyone who might have information regarding this crime, call 337-491-1311, the newspaper said.

It happened in the 1400 block of Mill Street. The child was dead when the ambulance arrived, police told the newspaper. She was in her home watching television when it happened, police said.