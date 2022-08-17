PSC officials in Lake Charles to discuss high electric bills

The American Press in Lake Charles is reporting that Louisiana Public Service Commission representatives were at Sale Street Baptist Church Monday to talk about the cause of high electric bills there.

The newspaper reports that Louisiana’s one million Entergy customers will pay $3.2 billion to reimburse the company for its repair costs for storms during 2020 and 2021. All Entergy customers, all storms. Recently, Foster Campbell was the only one out of five public service commissioners in the state to vote against the plan.

LPSC Executive Secretary Brandon Frey said it’s primarily “record-setting heat and the recent spike in natural gas prices driving increased utility costs this summer," the newspaper reports.

“In simple terms, there’s three parts to every bill,” Frey said, “usage charge, fuel adjustment charge and storm restoration charge. There are miscellaneous charges, but these three will be the bulk of all charges.”

Frey and Mike Francis, 4th district LPSC, fielded questions from the audience after the presentation. Slides showed the jump in Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Price and compared 2021 and 2022 electric utility bills from different companies. Frey’s was among them. He lives in Baton Rouge.

One woman in the audience asked, “If we pay for all of that, what does Entergy pay for? Dr. James Jankuska asked if Entergy had to pass all the cost of storm restoration to the customer.

To read the American Press' whole story about the meeting, click here.