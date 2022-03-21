Police search for stolen purse containing ashes of woman's son

An urgent search is underway to locate a stolen purse containing the ashes of a Sulphur woman's son.

The theft occurred Sunday, March 20, in a Walmart parking lot in Calcasieu Parish.

Police are asking for assistance from the community to locate the purse which was thrown into a dumpster in the Sulphur area.

A suspect in the case told police the medium-sized black Coach purse was wrapped in a Walmart bag and another trash bag was placed on top to conceal it.

The victim told police that the purse contains a glass bottle with the ashes of her son who recently passed away.

A search of area dumpsters was underway on Sunday, but the purse has not yet been located.

Police are asking that residents check dumpsters to help locate the purse and get the ashes back to the victim.

"Once the dumpsters are dumped, there will be no way of getting the victim back the ashes," police said in a Facebook post. "These ashes of the victim's son is all she has left."

