Police report multiple inconsistencies in Cajun Navy volunteer alleged attack

Lake Charles Police say the Cajun Navy volunteer's story claiming she was attacked while delivering food did not align with evidence gathered in their investigation , leading to her arrest.

On Friday July 16, Rebecca Johnson was arrested and booked on one count of filing and maintaining a false public record. They say her account of a June 21, 2021 incident did not align with evidence gathered by investigators over the course of the investigation.

Police say that on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2:47 p.m. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a 911 call from an associate of a woman, identified as Rebecca Johnson, who stated she was attacked in the parking lot of a shopping center located in the 4000 block of Ryan Street.

The person who called 911 did not witness the attack.

Upon their arrival on scene at 2:51 p.m., patrol officers say they discovered a woman with injuries. They were told that that Johnson was pulled from her vehicle and attacked by two men driving an extended cab white pick-up truck.

It was reported that the men stated their reason for attacking Johnson was that she was serving meals to the African-American community through her role as a volunteer with the Cajun Navy Ground Force.

Through an investigation, detectives say they conducted numerous interviews with Johnson, and many others. Through these interviews and video surveillance obtained from multiple sources, detectives say they were able to establish a timeline of Johnson’s movements from the time she told investigators she left her residence leading up to the time of the reported attack.

Lake Charles Police report that this timeline, in addition to a number of statements obtained over the course of the investigation, revealed multiple inconsistencies in the information Johnson provided in her original victim’s statement and follow up interviews.

She was arrested and booked into jail. Her bond was set at $25,000 on the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

