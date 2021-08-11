Police release name of motorcyclist killed in crash

Police have released the name of the person killed in a motorcycle crash.

On August 8, 2021, shortly before 11:15 p.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 210 near mile marker 12 in Calcasieu Parish, according to a spokesperson for Troop D. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Jason N. Cole of Lake Charles.

The initial investigation revealed the operator of a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle, was traveling east on I210. The Suzuki traveled off the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail. As a result, the operator was ejected from the motorcycle, the spokesperson stated.

The operator, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say impairment is suspected. A toxicology sample was obtained from the motorcyclist and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 23 deaths in 2021.

