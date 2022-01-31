Police investigate fatal hit and run in Lake Charles

A Lake Charles man is dead following a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

On Sunday, January 16, 2022, the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a Hit-and-Run fatality that occurred on the Contraband Bayou Bridge located in the 1000 block of West Prien Lake Rd.

Police say it is believed that the crash occurred between the hours of 4:00 A.M. and 5:00 A.M on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Ricky Thomas of Lake Charles.

Anyone with information concerning this Hit-and-Run is asked to contact Lake Charles Police.

