Police arrest Lake Charles man for alleged crimes against nature

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a Lake Charles man for sexually abusing an underaged girl earlier this year.

According to CPSO, detectives received a complaint on Feb. 26 regarding McHenry Savoy, 37, of Lake Charles, about sexually abusing a girl under the age of 18, earlier this year.

After further investigation, CPSO says that on April 20, Judge Tony Fazzio signed a warrant in the amount of $200,000 for Savoy’s arrest.

On April 26, Savoy turned himself in and was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with one count of aggravated crime against nature.

