Pedestrian struck, killed in Calcasieu Parish

A Lake Charles man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday while walking along a highway in Calcasieu Parish.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded shortly before 6:30 a.m. to the crash on LA Hwy 3059 east of Goos Ferry Road. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Zachary Lee Simon of Lake Charles.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Simon was walking eastbound along the side of LA Hwy 3059. At the same time, the driver of a Ford Transit Van, who was traveling west on LA 3059, struck Simon.

Troopers say Simon sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and wasn't injured, troopers say, and impairment on the part of the driver of the Ford is not suspected. Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver of the Ford and the pedestrian and were submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths in 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel