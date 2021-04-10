Pedestrian struck and killed, driver arrested in Calcasieu Parish crash

A Lake Charles man is dead, killed while walking across US 171 in Calcasieu Parish. State Police made an arrest in the crash charging a driver with DWI.

Louisiana State Police say that on April 9, 2021, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on US Hwy 171 near Theriot Road in Calcasieu Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 50-year-old Benjamin Lewis Murray.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Murray was attempting to walk across the northbound lanes of travel of US 171. At the same time, a northbound vehicle, driven by 34-year-old Candice Rae Walker Peloquin of Lake Charles, struck Murray.

Troopers say Murray sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peloquin was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. Her passenger was properly restrained and not injured.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Peloquin and Murray and submitted for analysis. Impairment on the part of Peloquin is suspected to be a factor in the crash, state police say.

She was arrested and charged with DWI first offense and open container. Additional charges are possible.

The crash remains under investigation.

