Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Sulphur

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being struck by a train in Sulphur.
According to KPLC, Sulphur Police found the woman on the railroad tracks at a crossing at Crocker Street.
Police say that it appears she was struck by a westbound train.
The identity of the victim was not released.
Read more about the incident, here.
