Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Sulphur

Posted at 7:43 AM, Jul 06, 2021
A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being struck by a train in Sulphur.

According to KPLC, Sulphur Police found the woman on the railroad tracks at a crossing at Crocker Street.

Police say that it appears she was struck by a westbound train.

The identity of the victim was not released.

