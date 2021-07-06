Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Sulphur

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being struck by a train in Sulphur.

According to KPLC, Sulphur Police found the woman on the railroad tracks at a crossing at Crocker Street.

Police say that it appears she was struck by a westbound train.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Read more about the incident, here.

