Pedestrian killed in Calcasieu Parish crash

Posted at 11:46 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 12:46:05-04

A Bell City man is dead following a fatal pedestrian crash in Calcasieu Parish.

Louisiana State Police say on March 16, 2021, shortly after 12:15 a.m., Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of LA Hwy 3020 (Opelousas Street) and Sharon Lane in Calcasieu Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 55-year-old Francisco Javier Lopez-Romo of Bell City.

An investigation revealed the crash occurred as Lopez was attempting to cross both lanes of travel of LA 3020. At the same time, a vehicle traveling east on LA 3020, struck the pedestrian.

Lopez sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was properly restrained and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

