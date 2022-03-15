Parts of Lake Charles to lose water on Thursday; boil order to follow

On Thursday, March 17, 2022, a temporary disruption of water service is planned for several streets in the area of the West Prien Lake Road widening project. The shut off is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will last approximately eight (8) hours. The shut off is necessary to allow contractors to complete a water line relocation and the necessary tie-ins.

The following streets will be affected:

Kiwanis Lane

West Prien Lake Road, from Cove Lane to Park Drive

West Prien Lake Road, from Cove Lane to Adrianne Lane

Burton Lane, from West Prien Lake Road to Francis Drive

Arvilla Lane

Magnolia Lane

Edgewood Lane

Park Drive

Following the restoration of water service, in compliance with Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) regulations, a temporary precautionary boil water advisory will be put in place for customers on the streets listed above.

The boil water advisory will likely last for about 24 hours. The City of Lake Charles will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from LDH that water samples collected and submitted for testing have met their water quality and safety requirements.

It is recommended that affected consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, including making ice, brushing teeth, using for food preparation or rinsing foods, by boiling the water for one full minute in a clean container. The recommended one minute starts following the water being brought to a rolling boil. This advisory will not affect showering or bathing.

For more information or questions regarding individual water services in this impacted area, call 337-491-1487.