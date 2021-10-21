Watch
Overturned 18-wheeler closes I-10 West in Lake Charles

Posted at 7:45 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 08:45:14-04

An overturned 18-wheeler has closed both lanes of I-10 West at US 90 (Exit 31B) in Lake Charles.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the interstate near Enterprise Blvd for the next several hours due to the flipped vehicle.

A detour is in place at Shattuck Street.

According to DOTD, congestion is minimal at this time.

