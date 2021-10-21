Overturned 18-wheeler closes I-10 West in Lake Charles

An overturned 18-wheeler has closed both lanes of I-10 West at US 90 (Exit 31B) in Lake Charles.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the interstate near Enterprise Blvd for the next several hours due to the flipped vehicle.
A detour is in place at Shattuck Street.
According to DOTD, congestion is minimal at this time.
I-10 West is closed at US 90 (Exit 31B) due to a jackknifed tractor trailer. Congestion is minimal at this time.— Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) October 21, 2021
