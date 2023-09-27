Over $14k in SNAP benefits stolen from several victims in Lake Charles area

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Beginning on September 17, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Financial Crimes Detectives began receiving reports of unauthorized use of food stamp cards in the Lake Charles area.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that the EBT cards had been compromised by skimming devices located at self-check stations at grocery stores in the area.

CPSO detectives are investigating cases involving 29 victims with a total loss of over $14,000 as of September 26. Detectives have also learned that there are additional cases, more than 30, that have occurred in the Oakdale area.

“We are currently in the initial phases of these investigations and no arrests have been made at this time,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “If you or your family members receive SNAP EBT benefits, you are URGED to change your PIN number immediately. The Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services has notified benefit holders, although not all households have taken action and changed their PIN. DCFS is asking everyone to monitor their account daily by using the LifeInCheck app or by calling the number on the back of the card.”

If you believe you are a victim, contact CPSO at (337) 491-3605 or DCFS at (225) 342-3970.

CPSO Detective John Melton is the lead investigator on these cases.