One person wounded, another arrested in Lake Charles shooting

One person was wounded and another is under arrest after a Saturday afternoon shooting in Lake Charles.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to a house in the 7500 block of Snapper Lane at about 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies allege that the resident of the home, Phoenix Grindol, 25, had an argument with another person, who began beating on the door of the house. Grindol is accused of shooting the victim through the door, deputies say.

When deputies arrived they found that the victim already had left the scene en route to the hospital, where they are listed in stable but serious condition.

Grindol was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated 2nd degree battery. His bond is still pending.

CPSO Detective Travis Mier is the lead investigator on this case, deputies say.