One killed Sunday morning in Moss Bluff crash

Posted at 9:56 AM, Nov 15, 2021
A Lake Charles women died Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Moss Bluff.

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office say the crash occurred around 6:00 am near the intersection of North Perkins Ferry Road and Highway 171.

The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Alicia D. Smith.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation revealed that Smith was traveling on N. Perkins Ferry Road when her vehicle exited the roadway while in a curve.

Smith was ejected from her vehicle as a result of the crash. The vehicle then reportedly caught fire due to damages sustained in the crash.

Smith was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies say that Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Speed, they say, is also believed to be a factor.

Toxicology testing will be performed.

The investigation is ongoing.

