One killed in Lake Charles Sunday morning shooting

Posted at 2:13 PM, Apr 18, 2022
Police in Lake Charles are investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting that took the life of a 43-year-old.

Officers say the shooting happened Sunday, April 17, 2022, at around 2:00 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered a person dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Gerald Lynn LaFleur.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lake Charles Police Department.

